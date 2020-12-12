Charlie Brown: 'Peanuts' Creator's Wife Speaks out on 'Racist' Thanksgiving Scene Controversy

✖

This year, many fans were put off by the portrayal of race in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, where Franklin sits alone on one side of table. An image from the half-hour special went viral this fall, showing the only Black member of the Peanuts sitting by himself while the others crowded onto a separate bench. Now, Charles Schulz's wife, Jean Schulz has spoken out about the issue in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Jean Schulz began by explaining that her husband — who she referred to as "Sparky" — wrote A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, but was not involved in the animation process. The special came out in 1973, nearly a decade after A Charlie Brown Christmas and some of the other notable holiday special. She guessed that the animation choices fell mostly on director Bill Melendez, who had worked with Schulz on other specials for years.

Note: I believe the entire body of work around the character Franklin (added in ‘68) by Charles Schulz, creator of Peanuts, was forward thinking & brave. This isn’t a dig at his legacy or intentions. But regardless of the many interpretations of why Franklin sat alone—he did. — Kimberly D. Manning, MD (@gradydoctor) November 25, 2020

"The scene would not have had nothing to do with Sparky, because it was purely the animators and the directors working on it," Jean said. "The director parcels out the scenes to the animators, and the animators who drew that scene aren't alive anymore or we don't know how to find them. The [controversy] first popped up a couple of years ago. I've probably watched the special a dozen times, and I hadn't noticed it. But I wouldn't notice it: It's to be noticed now."

Jean addressed this same controversy last year when it came up around Thanksgiving. At the time, she wrote on her blog that: "While it can't be known now which animator drew that particular scene, you can be sure there was no ulterior motive."

"I fall back on Peppermint Patty's apology to Charlie Brown explaining she meant no harm when she criticized his poor Thanksgiving offering," she went on, "which goes something like: 'There are enough problems in the world already without these misunderstandings.' To suggest the show had any other messages than the importance of family, sharing and gratitude is to look for an issue where there is none."

Still, some critics of the special say that the unconscious bias in the scene is worth addressing just as much as an intentional bias would be. UCLA sociology professor Darnell Hunt told Yahoo that if nothing else, "it really does speak to the need for more inclusive creators and storytellers behind the scenes who produce these images."

Schulz's friends and colleagues have tended to be more preoccupied with defending Schulz himself throughout these debates. The Schulz Museum organized a panel discussion with Black cartoonists in November to tackle the issue, where artist Robb Armstrong said: "I know people are like, 'that's racist!' First of all, Charles Schulz named that due after me — he is not racist. He is a wonderful human being who decided to put Jesus on a CBS Christmas special. He wanted Franklin to be that, but he knew he didn’t have it in him. Franklin is still an underdeveloped character... but the guy knew his limits."