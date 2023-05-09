Two CBS Shows Canceled After Network Saves 'S.W.A.T.'

CBS canceled two freshman dramas on the bubble Monday afternoon, just after the network made the surprising decision to renew the previously-canned S.W.A.T. True Lies and East New York will end their short runs next week. True Lies was a reboot of the 1994 James Cameron movie, while East New York was another Jimmy Smits-starring police drama.

The decision comes as CBS prepares to unveil its fall 2023 schedule on Wednesday, May 10. CBS is also expected to announce series orders for new shows to air during the 2023-2024 season on Tuesday, May 9, reports The Hollywood Reporter. CBS and its parent company Paramount Global are not holding a traditional upfront presentation for ad buyers in New York this season.

True Lies was developed by Matt Nix, and was based on Cameron's film, which itself was a remake of the 1991 French movie La Totale!. Ginger Gonzaga starred as Helen Trasker, a housewife who learns her husband, played by Steve Howey, is an international spy. The series was produced by 20th Television. The final two episodes will air on Wednesday, May 10.

East New York centered on the officers of the NYPD's 74th precinct in the titular Brooklyn neighborhood. Amanda Warren starred as the precinct's deputy inspector, while Smits played the assistant police chief. William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn created the Warner Bros. Television series. The series finale will air on Sunday, May 14.

Smits is best known for his work in L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, The West Wing, and Sons of Anarchy. He's had bad luck lately with shows. Cane, Outlaw, The Get Down, and Bluff City Law all ended after one season. Smits recently reprised his Star Wars role as Senator Bail Organa in the Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

CBS scored a .500 record with new shows for the 2022-2023 season. Fire Country was a massive hit on Fridays before Blue Bloods and easily scored a second season. So Help Me Todd also earned a second season. CBS already ordered Tracker, a new show starring This Is Us' Justin Heartley, for next season. The network also has The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, a Matlock sequel, the sitcom Jumpstart, and an untitled comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in contention.

Moments before East New York and True Crime were canceled, CBS surprisingly reversed course on Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. The series, co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, was canceled last week. After fan outcry, CBS and Sony went back to the negotiating table. Season 7 will run 13 episodes and is expected to be S.W.A.T.'s final season.