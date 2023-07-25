'Brothers & Sisters' Star Calls for Reunion

It's been 12 years since ABC's drama Brothers & Sisters came to a premature end following a cancellation after five seasons, but Dave Annable might be trying to get the band back together. In an interview with People, Annable, who portrayed the youngest Walker sibling, Justin, expressed how much he missed the drama, saying that they "were canceled before we knew we were going to be, so we didn't get to say goodbye." The network canceled the show after Season 5 after very nearly canceling it after Season 4. ABC gave it a shortened season before ordering more episodes after seeing the ratings increase, but it wasn't enough, unfortunately.

Premiering in 2006, Brothers & Sisters centered on the Walker family in Los Angeles and featured an ensemble cast. Along with Annable, the series also starred Sally Field, Calista Flockhart, Matthew Rhys, Emily VanCamp, Rob Lowe, Luke Grimes, and many more. With a cast as big as this one and lasting as long as it did, it makes sense that Annable still misses his on-screen family, as he says that he still misses his "relationships with the Walker family all the time."

Dave Annable probably isn't the only one missing the Walkers, as fans are more than likely wishing that they'd come back. Luckily, the Special Ops: Lioness actor is more than ready to call his siblings home, even if it's not for long. Just something to give the family a proper end, no matter how long it's been since the series ended.

"There's definitely room for some sort of reunion, or revival, or something because the writers never had a proper chance to wrap up the story," Annable shared. "We didn't get to say goodbye to the crew that we had been working with for five years. That leaves a hole in my heart that I hope one day we sort of all get together. Even if it's just a Christmas special."

There are so many revivals and reboots happening these days, and some are pretty unexpected. It's always possible that a Brothers & Sisters reunion of some type, even if it's just a special, could happen, especially if enough of the cast is interested. Of course, there also has to be buzz generated between the fans, but with a cast as recognizable as this one, and the fact that it did last five seasons for a reason, there has to still be fans out there that would die to have the Walkers come back. You never know what could happen. Hopefully, the Walker siblings have a reunion, but for now, fans can watch all five seasons on Hulu.