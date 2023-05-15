'Archer' Ending on FXX

Agent Sterling Archer has his last mission. On Monday, FXX announced that Archer will end after its upcoming season. The animated comedy has been on the air for 14 seasons and will begin its last batch of episodes in August.

Archer stars H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, a spy who generally succeeds by mistake – if he succeeds at all. The show was created by Adam Reed and premiered in 2009, and now it is coming to an end at last. According to a report by Deadline, Season 14 will premiere on Aug. 30 on FXX with two episodes. After that, it will air an episode per week and they will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. It's unclear how many episodes the show will get in total, but the last several seasons have had eight episodes each.

Archer is generally praised for its cultural commentary and its zingers, with dialogue being one of its strong suits. The show has a distinctive art style which is itself a parody of the mid-twentieth-century style when spy thrillers were at their peak of popularity. As the show has become more popular the animation has become more dynamic without sacrificing its trademark style. However, detractors of the show have criticized its crude humor, and of course some viewers simply can't get invested in the unusual appearance of the show overall.

Like many shows that have run for this long, Archer's most recent seasons have been reflective and self-referential as the show grapples with its own legacy in real-time. The show has evolved to focus more on Sterling's growth as a character and seems to promise some semblance of an arc before the end comes.

The upcoming season will focus heavily on Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) as well. Lana is now the head of The Agency and hopes to somehow use her intelligence agent skills to make the world a better place while making money at the same time. According to the logline for the new season, she will find that a difficult balance to strike. The rest of the main cast is returning as well – Judy Greer as Cheryl, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger. The newest addition to the main cast is Natalie Dew as Zara Khan.

Archer Season 14 premieres on Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX, and episodes will stream the following day on Hulu. Fans who want to catch up before the big finale can stream previous seasons on Hulu.