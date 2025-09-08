Another ‘Witcher’ Character Recast Ahead of Season 4

Geralt of Rivia won’t be the only character who looks a little different in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher.

Famously, Henry Cavill departed the series after the third season, forcing producers to find a new actor to play the protagonist Geralt. Now, we have news that Vesemir will be played by a new actor, too.

According to a new report by fan site Redanian Intelligence, Peter Mullan will replace Kim Bodnia in the role of Vesemir. The casting change is simply due to a “scheduling conflict,” as Bodnia was already tied up with another role. A quote from his representatives said “Kim will not return as Vesemir as his current shooting diary didn’t fit in with Netflix’s shooting schedule of The Witcher Season 4.“

The Scottish actor Mullan is a solid replacement, given that no stranger to sci-fi and fantasy, with prominent roles in both HBO’s Westworld and Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. He also appeared as Jacob Snell in seasons one and two of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, and was Emmy-nominated for his role as Matt Mitcham in the megahit miniseries Top of the Lake.

Mullan is also an award-winning filmmaker, with his 2002 film The Magdalene Sisters winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the show’s highest honor.

The Witcher season four is set to hit Netflix later this year; producers have already declared that the fifth season will be its last. The series is based on the fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which became renowned worldwide in no small part thanks to the extremely popular video game franchise of the same name.