Alfonso Ribeiro is celebrating America's birthday in a big way. PBS has announced that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum will return to host the 44th annual edition of A Capitol Fourth, broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. America's National Independence Day celebration will include a performance from Ribeiro as well as all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway artists, along with the ever-popular speculator fireworks show over the nation's capital.

"I can't wait to celebrate America's Birthday on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol," Ribeiro said in a statement. "I'm incredibly excited and honored to be your host of A Capitol Fourth once again. It is going to be a great 4th of July party, and we're going to get everyone in our nation's capital and all those watching at home on their feet dancing!"

The all-star lineup for A Capitol Fourth will feature Smokey Robinson, Darren Criss, Sheila E., Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, Chloe Flower, Sister Sledge, Loren Allred, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Jack Everly. In addition, the Dancing With the Stars co-host will reunite with DWTS pro Britt Stewart to kick off the celebration with a special performance.

Olympic Gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson East will host a Tribute to Team USA, a special send-off for the athletes competing in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Several Olympians and Paralympians will also be making appearances alongside a musical performance by the National Symphony. There will be many other segments and live performances that fans will be able to look forward to that will be a great way to celebrate Independence Day.

Kicking off the musical finale and fireworks display will be a rendition of the "1812 Overture" accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery. The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets will then cap off the finale, presented by the National Park Service, over the National Mall and Memorial Parks and the skyline of our nation's capital.

This will be Alfonso Ribeiro's second time hosting A Capitol Fourth after hosting the 2023 edition. The event will air on PBS on Thursday, July 4, starting at 8 p.m. ET, and will also air to the troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will also be streaming on YouTube, the PBS website, and on Video on Demand for a limited time between July 4 and July 18.