ABC Orders New Drama Series

ABC is officially picking up a new drama for the 2023-24 season, handing a full series order to Drew Goddard's High Potential, which will star Kaitlin Olson. Deadline reports that the drama, based on the French detective series HIP, was a clear "frontrunner" for the network's 2023 pilots. The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, The Hurt Unit, Judgment, Keeping it Together, and Public Defenders are still in contention.

From ABC Signature, High Potential follows Kaitlin Olson as single mom of three, Morgan, who helps solve an unsolvable crime after rearranging evidence while working as a cleaner for the police department. She's then brought on as a consultant after they discover her high intellectual potential. Morgan partners with Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and the duo form a formidable team.

Along with Olsen and Sunjata, High Potential also stars Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. Dre Goddard and Sarah Esberg serve as executive producers for Goddard Textiles, while Rob Thomas is the showrunner and executive produces with Dan Etheridge for Spondoolie Productions, Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions. Alethea Jones serves as director and executive producer, while Kaitlin Olsen serves as producer and star.

Currently, there's no set premiere date or an estimated premiere date for High Potential. ABC's fall schedule includes strictly reality shows due to the writers' strike, meaning that scripted series will be premiering midseason, possibly sooner or later. It will likely depend on when the strike ends, which as of now, has no end in sight. Shows are already pausing production, including ABC's Abbott Elementary. High Potential will more than likely premiere sometime during midseason, though there's also the possibility of it being held off for the summer, but nothing's official until ABC confirms it.

As far as the other pilots that ABC has yet to pick up, there's also no word on when the network will announce their decisions for the other series. It's likely ABC will announce more news very soon, especially with upfronts, but it may also save a decision or two for after the writers' strike. It could really go either way, so fans will just have to keep a lookout for any updates on the ABC front and hope they get news soon about any potential new favorites.