ABC News Anchor Bayan Wang Accused of Domestic Violence, Arrested

The Denver7 reporter has been removed from the air and pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence assault charge after he allegedly punched his wife in the head.

Bayan Wang, a weekend anchor for ABC affiliate Denver 7, is facing a domestic violence charge of assault after allegedly punching his wife in the head. Wang has been taken off air indefinitely following the July 3 incident, which occurred during an argument over the couple's dog.

According to an arrest affidavit, per Westword, the incident occurred at the couple's apartment on West Alameda Avenue. Wang's wife allegedly arrived at the apartment. After arriving at their apartment that Monday night and noticing that Wang wasn't there, Wang's wife allegedly began packing up her things. The two "began to argue about where the dog gets to stay" when Wang returned home, per the affidavit, which said the anchor struck his wife with a closed fist on the left side of her head "causing pain" and bruising. Denver police officer Jordy Aranda said when he and another officer arrived at the scene, the victim "was parked in a parking lot and crying upon first contact" and related that she has been in a relationship with the defendant...[and] stated she has been having a fall out with Bayan for a while now and Bayan told her to move out of the apartment."

Wang was arrested and charged with assault. An order of protection on behalf of the victim was also issued, which is standard and automatic in Colorado. Under the protection order, Wang cannot harass or threaten his wife, cannot be n possession of a firearm, and cannot consume alcohol or use drugs.

Wang's wife told Westword that she and her husband were trying to work things out and the incident was "a very unfortunate misunderstanding." She added that her husband is innocent.

"I love my husband very much and am praying that an unjust perspective on the situation isn't portrayed by your story. Please clarify that I am planning on reconciling at a later time, not that I am attempting to now," she told the outlet, adding in a separate statement, "He's innocent, which is why I am planning on reconciling with him. I work with domestic violence victims, and I believe in advocating for individuals in these situations. This situation was simply not that. I appreciate you explaining your perspective."

Wang on July 18 filed a not-guilty plea in Denver County Court, Westword reported. Appearing before Judge Frances E. Simonet with his lawyer, Todd Narum, at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse, Wang requested a trial by jury. Assistant City Attorney William Langford told the court that Wang's wife has requested to drop the protection order's no-contact clause. She also gave the court permission to let her husband ravel out of state to see family. Wang is due back in court on Sept. 7 for a disposition hearing and reset date. He will then be asked to appear at a Sept. 22 pre-trial hearing should he choose to proceed to face a jury. The trial is then set to begin on Sept. 27.

Amid the incident, Wang has been removed from the air indefinitely, with Denver7 sharing in a July 11 statement, "we are aware of the situation. We can confirm that Bayan has not been on the air. ... Other than that, we don't comment about personnel issues." Wang joined Denver7 in June 2021 after previously serving as an anchor and reporter for KERO-TV in Bakersfield, California, as well as 12 News in Phoenix, Arizona.