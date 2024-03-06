Jesse Tyler Ferguson Guest Stars on 'Elsbeth' in Exclusive First Look

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is coming to Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. The actor was announced to be guest starring on the new The Good Wife spinoff in January. He will play Skip Mason, the creator and producer of a popular reality TV show who has made some bad decisions that "lead to resentment, blackmail, and murder." Soon, viewers will finally find out what exactly that means.

PopCulture can exclusively reveal that Ferguson's episode, titled "Reality Shock," will premiere on Thursday, April 11. The official logline reads: "When a larger-than-life reality TV star is found dead in her bathtub, Elsbeth and Kaya investigate the circumstances around her death to determine if it was an accident or murder. As they get deeper into the events surrounding her demise, they meet Skip Mason (Ferguson), the mercurial producer behind the popular, guilty-pleasure reality series, Lavish Ladies, who becomes a prime suspect after he is accused of going to dangerous lengths to concoct 'good TV.'"

(Photo: Christopher Saunders/CBS ©2024)

Whether or not Skip Mason is actually behind the murder will be something fans will have to look out for. Even though it's hard to imagine Ferguson playing any type of murder, especially after playing Mitchell Pritchett for 11 years, who wouldn't hurt a fly, it will surely be entertaining. There is no telling how the episode will go down, and fans don't want to miss a single second.

Elsbeth had its series premiere on none other than Leap Day, Feb. 29. The series is already on hiatus, however, and will return on April 4. CBS will be re-airing the pilot episode on Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET with special behind-the-scenes footage as well as Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET so viewers will have another chance to watch if they missed it the first time or simply want to watch it again before Elsbeth returns.

(Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS)

While Elsbeth is still a month away from its return, the wait will surely be worth it. It already sounds like these upcoming episodes will be great ones to watch, and not just because Ferguson will be appearing. There will surely be even more guest stars to look forward to — just who will pop up next?

Make sure to tune into Jesse Tyler Ferguson's episode of Elsbeth on Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and see whether or not he is truly capable of murder. The series will return with all new episodes on April 4. The pilot is currently streaming on Paramount+, where additional episodes will stream the day after they premiere. It's going to be quite an interesting episode.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.