'Baywatch' Reboot Coming to Fox

It's time to take a trip to the beach, as the Baywatch reboot finally has a new home. It was announced last April that a reboot from British multinational television production and distribution company Fremantle was in the works, but not much was known about it. Variety now reports that the new series has landed on Fox.

Lara Olsen will serve was showrunner and executive produce alongside original creators Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. From Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, the new Baywatch's official logline reads: "Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there's the family you're born into and the family you find."

Baywatch initially ran for 11 seasons, from 1989 to 2001. It was canceled by NBC after the first season, but saw much success in syndication afterwards. The series spawned a spinoff, Baywatch Nights, which ran for two seasons from 1995 to 1997. Throughout its 11 seasons, Baywatch saw a rotating ensemble cast that included David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, Jeremy Jackson, Kelly Slater, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa, Krista Allen, and many more. As of now, a cast for the new series has yet to be announced, but it should be interesting to see who the next set of slow-motion lifeguards will be.

Baywatch will mark Fox's second new lifeguard drama. Last May, the network had ordered Rescue: Hi Surf to series, initially slated for the 2023-24 season. Due to the strikes, the premiere was then pushed to the 2024-25 season and will star Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, Zoe Cipres, and Sea Shimooka. It's unknown if Baywatch will also be part of the 2024-25 season, but it would be pretty perfect to have two new lifeguard dramas premiering back-to-back.

Hopefully, more information on the Baywatch reboot will be announced soon, but it's exciting to know that it will be coming back and serving a whole new generation. While it will be hard to match the original series, as is the case with any reboot, it's still going to be one to watch. Maybe some stars from the original could appear, whether starring or a brief cameo. Either way, it's going to be a great series.

