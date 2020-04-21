'The Voice' Fans Furious Over Kelly Clarkson's Knockout Round Decision
The Voice continued to showcase its Knockout Rounds on Monday. In various match-ups featuring the competitors on their own teams, the judges — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas — had to choose which one of the singers on their team would be moving forward. Clarkson, in particular, had a major decision on her hands for Team Kelly, as she had to send home either Taylor Green or Micah Iverson. And fans were ultimately not pleased about who she chose to eliminate from the competition.
For their Knockout Round performances, Iverson chose to sing Halsey's "Graveyard," while Green chose "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper. Unsurprisingly, both delivered impressive vocals for their covers of the tracks. Green received a great deal of praise from the other judges, who all gave her a standing ovation. But, unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep her in the competition. Clarkson revealed that she would be saving Iverson, which came as a great shock to the judges and fans alike.
In response to Clarkson's big move, fans of The Voice took to Twitter to express their thoughts over the "Since U Been Gone" singer's decision to eliminate Green. As you may have guessed, they weren't exactly thrilled about her choice.
She's The Real Deal
That was the worst decision you've made ever on the voice. Taylor is the REAL DEAL and could have WON this season for you. I'm SMFH @kellyclarkson #VoiceKnockouts— Will J (@KnightsofBlue) April 21, 2020
Shocked
kelly sending tayler home...girl...#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/ytu7Ommv88— futchbrownie (@futchbrownie) April 21, 2020
What's Going On?
Kelly sent her home??? Blake stood up for her and he RARELY gives standing Os!!!! Something ain't right 🤬#thevoice pic.twitter.com/dCBvpazglf— Patricia Jackson (@pjacksone) April 21, 2020
Pretty Upset
Kelly let Tayler go... I'm so upset because she absolutely KILLED it tonight#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/0iu6LpYjXv— michael | stay home (@DWTS_BB) April 21, 2020
A Little Disappointed
I'm watching @NBCTheVoice and Kelly is just really disappointing me with all her opinions and picks.... smh... #thevoice pic.twitter.com/2ctVSHQMJ2— Issa (@addo_nyame) April 21, 2020
The Wrong Choice
I think you made a wrong choice between Taylor and Micah. I think she out sang him and I think the other judges felt the same. @kellyclarkson #VoiceKnockouts— My Info (@MyTanbunnie) April 21, 2020
Surprised to Say The Least
