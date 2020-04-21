'9-1-1' Fans React to Eddie's Emotional Origin Story

It was another eventful night for the crew of 9-1-1, with Monday night's episode involving another daring rescue as well as a lengthy backstory for Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). While the rescue involved a kid trapped in an underground tunnel, an incident with Eddie's son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), which ended up prompted some flashbacks to his time in Afghanistan. Warning: there are spoilers for 9-1-1's latest episode, "Eddie Begins," below.

After Christopher is brought by the firehouse early to ask his dad to be his show-and-tell, it's revealed that he'd been doing some snooping in Eddie's closet and found his Silver Star medal. It brings up a hint of his time on the front lines after he promises some fourth-grade-appropriate war stories. However, throughout the episode, Eddie gets bogged down with vivid memories of his time in combat -- including how his wife and son each played a critical role.

To make matters more suspenseful, Eddie's flashback happened during the rescue, which was then complicated by an electrical storm. What should've been a routine recovery meant Eddie himself was trapped. Given the emotional events, and how they parallel Guzman's recent scare, viewers had Twitter to help them work their way through their feelings.