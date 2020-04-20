'Rick and Morty' Promoting New Season with Eye-Catching Phone Backgrounds Every Day This Week

Adult Swim revealed a mind-splitting new promotional tool for Rick and Morty Season 4 on Monday: a new phone background every day this week. The show's official Twitter account is featuring art from different artists every day ahead of the midseason premiere of Rick and Morty. The show itself returns on Sunday, May 3.

Rick and Morty has been off for a few months now, but clearly it has not been far from some artists' minds. On Monday, Adult Swim unveiled a smartphone wallpaper illustrated by Joseph Harmon, showing a megalithic Morty with his head split in two and levitating off of his neck. It included tiny figures climbing all over Morty, including a conniving Rick, a confused Beth, an unperturbed Summer and a few frantic Mortys. It was sized just right for most devices.

Get a new #RickandMorty phone background each day this week.

Today's artist: Joseph Harmonhttps://t.co/ocrbH9PKcR pic.twitter.com/ng3ireHH2p — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 20, 2020

According to the tweet, the network will promote a new phone background each day this week as fans count down to the return of the show itself. Rick and Morty Season 4 premiered in November, but for the first time ever it took a midseason break starting in December, with no promise of when it would return until recently.

On Tuesday, March 31, Adult Swim dropped a trailer for what it called Rick and Morty: "The Other Five." There are five episodes remaining in the season, and from the looks of it they are action-packed. They include the titular heroes wearing robotic armor and fighting aliens with swords, falling into a vat of acid and arguing about their family drama.

Fans have high hopes for what these new episodes might bring. Some have their fingers crossed for a new episode in the so-called Evil Morty plot line, based on a brief shot in the trailer show an Army of Ricks standing in rank with spears. Many want an update on the Citadel of Ricks — the interdimensional hub where Ricks from different realities gather. The last we saw it, an Evil Morty had just taken over as its president in Season 3, Episode 7, "The Ricklantis Mixup."

Knowing this show, of course, it will find a way to eschew expectations while still pleasing the audience. Rick and Morty fans have a lot to look forward to right now, with the new season beginning just as co-creator Justin Roiland releases his new show, Solar Opposites. The cartoon is in a similar style, with an all-star voice cast and an equally absurd premise.

Best of all, Solar Opposites is dropping two full seasons all at once on Friday, May 8 on Hulu. Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 6, "Never Ricking Morty" premieres on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.