‘One World: Together at Home’: See Inside Celebs’ Homes

A few days have gone past since the world came together for an entertaining couple of hours centered around music. Curated by Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home saw a wealth of top-end singers perform some of their biggest hits, many of which offerings words of inspiration.

Ahead of the special that aired across all of the major networks and on social media and streaming platforms, the "Bad Romance" singer broke down when hosting an Instagram Live. In the video, she reminded her followers that she loved them, adding that she loves the world "so much." She went on to say that, "I'm so grateful to all the healthcare workers and the medical workers and all the grocery store workers and delivery people and the postal workers [and] all the other non-profits that are working so hard. I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world and I hope a reminder to the kindness that's occurring right now."

Along with Lady Gaga, the evening saw everyone from Lizzo to Taylor Swift to Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones take their turn at the mic while in quarantine. Some of the more emotional videos to take center stage included Kacey Musgraves performing "Rainbow" and Stevie Wonder paying tribute to the late Bill Withers with "Lean on Me." Even non-musicians came to offer words of encouragement, including former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

With all of these A-list celebrities at hand and considering the unique backdrops, many viewers were doing their best to make out what they could of each celebrity's house. Many of the performers offered a good look at their house while some were in harder to identity places or even outside.

Here is a look at some of the most talked-about celebrities and the backdrops to their performances.