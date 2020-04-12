'Yellowstone' Season 3 Wrapped Production Before Coronavirus Crisis

Yellowstone fans do not have to worry about Season 3 being delayed at all due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production on the Paramount Network series starring Kevin Costner already wrapped back in fall 2019. Actors from the show posted about everything wrapping up in October 2019. Paramount Network plans to begin airing the new season in June.

Back on Oct. 8, Kelly Reilly, who stars as Beth Dutton, shared a selfie from the driver's seat of her car, wearing a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch hat, reports CinemaBlend. In the caption, she confirmed they only had a few weeks left of filming at the time. "Started shooting s3 in June .. into our last few weeks now .. finishing in Montana, a place I have come to love with my whole soul . (thanks for my new hat costume department) mountains we are coming," she wrote.

Cole Hauser and Jefferson White, who play Rip Wheeler and Jimmy Hurdstrom, respectively, also shared Instagram posts about production ending in October. "Last day on S3 with Jimmy [White] always a pleasure my friend!" Hauser wrote on Oct. 17. White's photo also included Costner, who players Dutton patriarch John, and Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce.

"This is my last week on [Yellowstone] Season Three," White wrote on Oct. 18. "Here's three of my heroes: The Boss, The Boss's Boss, and The Boss's Boss's Boss."

Reilly was finished filming by Oct. 22. That day, she shared a photo from her dashboard, showing a rainbow on the horizon. "As I drove out of the ranch today after completing my last scene this is what I saw . So full of gratitude that I got to come back to do this for the 3rd time. Thank you [Yellowson] family, I love you." she wrote.

Although Yellowstone fans would love to see the show return early to give them something new to watch while in quarantine, Paramount Network has shown no signs of moving it up. The new season is still scheduled to start on June 17. The network, previously known as Spike, aired the first two seasons between June and August as well.

Yellowstone is a neo-Western created by Sicario filmmaker Taylor Sheridan and Sons of Anarchy executive producer John Linson. Costner plays John Dutton, the owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest in the U.S. The rest of the cast includes Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater.