'The Good Doctor' Star Nicholas Gonzalez's Check in With Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Has Social Media Emotional

Nicholas Gonzalez's latest Instagram post has The Good Doctor fans growing emotional following the Season 3 finale. On Wednesday, just a day after the season came to a tragic end, Gonzalez, who portrays surgical attending Neil Melendez, took to Instagram to ask fans how they are holding up amid the coronavirus pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicholas gonzalez (@eltexmex) on Apr 1, 2020 at 11:47am PDT "How is everyone doing out there?" Gonzalez asked. "If you have a quarantine buddy, be thankful. If you have the means, please (safely) check in on those that are more vulnerable. Now is the time to safely distance ourselves while not losing sight of those that cannot help themselves." The actor's post immediately sparked strong emotions from fans, who are still reeling from his character's fate on the ABC medical drama. In the Season 3 finale, Melendez, who had collapsed in the penultimate episode, succumbed to internal injuries, a decision that showrunner David Shore said was a "horrible" one to make. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to Gonzalez's post.

"I still can't believe you will no longer be on the show," wrote one fan alongside a string of crying emojis. "You were my favourite." "We want melendez in season 4!!!!!" demanded a second person. "Plzzzzzzzz back to the good doctor we will miss you so much," requested somebody else.

"Whyyy did you have to die?!" commented another person. "Can good doctor throw in a magical plot story where you come back to life." "Why did Dr. Melendez have to go?!!" asked one viewer. "Please say Dr Melendez is a terrible April Fools joke!!!" added another viewer.

"Well I guess I'm done watching u were the good doctor u gave it balance loved u in this role," wrote one fan of the series. "The show means nothing without Dr.melendez," added somebody else. "I can't believe it!!" commented one. "You was great, your charachter was great, we will miss you. You are a great actor Mr. Gonzales."

"Sooo sad... can't believe they actually didnt save you," reacted another person. "I love you and I will surely miss you, Dr. Melendez," added another. "You will always have my heart!" "Very sorry for your departure, you were the best," commented one fan. "Your Brazilian fans are sad, but I wish you the best in your career."

"I think we all deserve an explanation on why they killed your character off..." wrote somebody else. "Not doing so well after watching the season finale! My heart is broken! I'll miss seeing you on Monday nights!" added another fan. "In all seriousness, my family and friends are healthy, so I am thankful." "Neil Melendez! I will miss you!" commented another person. "I still cant get over it!"