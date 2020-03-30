'The View': Meghan McCain Sports Baseball Hat in Casual Look and Fans Go Off

The View co-host Meghan McCain showed up on the daytime talk show sporting a baseball hat for a very casual look, and fans are going off over it. During the coronavirus pandemic, the show is being down with most of the co-hosts joining one another via webcam from their respective homes.

McCain appeared on-screen donning an Arizona Cardinals hat, showing support for the NFL team from her home state. The look has certainly been divisive, however, as some are ok with it, but many watchers have expressed that they are not fans of the look. Scroll down to see what The View fans are saying about McCain's casual ball cap look on social media, and let us know in the comments your own thoughts on it.