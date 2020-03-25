'Chicago Med' Tonight: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

A new installment of Chicago Med will air tonight. The episode, titled "In the Name of Love," finds Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) worried about Dr. Halstead's (Nick Gehlfuss) treatment of a patient with early-onset Alzheimers. Meanwhile, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) get into an argument over how to best treat a terminally ill patient. Here's hoping DirectTV doesn't short out this week.

Tonight's episode of Chicago Med will air at 8 p.m. on NBC. For those unable to watch the show via antenna or cable subscription, there are a number of streaming services to fill the void. Youtube TV, Sling, or Hulu+ Live TV all offer options to watch live TV, with several offering free trials. If you're unable to catch it live, it's available to stream the next day on Hulu as well as NBC's on-demand app.

Last month, it was announced that NBC had renewed all three of the Chicago-set dramas, including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., for an unprecedented three seasons. Along with the three-season renewals, it was also reported in January that all three Chicago franchises, as well as Law & Order, will be exclusive to Peacock, the upcoming streaming service from NBCUniversal.

The deal earned series creator Dick Wolf a whopping $300 million, as well as secured Wolf's job for another five years. In response to the three-season renewal, Wolf released the following statement in February.

"This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series," Wolf said. "We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks."

The interconnected Chicago-verse has proven to be a strong performer for the network, with all three shows reaching a total of 66 million viewers over the last season, and continuing to impress in the ratings this season. The trio of shows also ranks among TV's top seven most-watched dramas. While they'd steadily been gaining viewers, the current reality of self-isolation could help attract more eyeballs to the Wednesday night lineup.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m.