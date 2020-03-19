The Rosie O’Donnell Show is coming back for one night only in a live-streaming fundraiser to benefit The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus outbreak, the show announced to PEOPLE Wednesday. O'Donnell will return to host the show, which will broadcast live on Broadway.com March 22, and benefit those affected in the pandemic-caused closure of Broadway until April 13.

"Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back," O’Donnell said in a statement to the outlet. “There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

The Actors Fund supports people working in the arts and entertainment industry, and benefits resources such as the Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, housing resources, addiction and recovery, HIV/AIDS and senior services, and counseling and emergency financial assistance.

The Rosie O'Donnell Show's one-night return will be filled star-studded performances and appearances, all of which will take place from the actors' and actress' own homes. Scheduled to appear are Sarah Jessica Parker, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Lea Salonga, Idina Menzel, and more.

Actor and producer Bergen said of the performance, “This is the ultimate win-win proposition; The Actors Fund needs our support, and we’re all desperate for some fabulous entertainment we can enjoy from the safety of our own homes. I’m so grateful to Rosie, and to this truly jaw-dropping array of talent that have agreed to participate.”

Photo credit: Getty Images