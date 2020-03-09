Actor Michael Mundy, who played a zombie on The Walking Dead, is now sitting in a U.K. jail for allegedly being abusive to a woman he met at a British horror convention. The two dated and Mundy allegedly attacked the woman in 2018, even allegedly biting her. He was first sentenced to jail for a brief sentence in November, but was imprisoned again after violating a restraining order.

Beverly Jackson, a 41-year-old mother with two children, met Mundy, 52, at a U.K. horror convention eight years ago, she told The Sun. He went back to the U.S., but texted her suddenly two years ago to ask if he could stay in her Manchester home when he visited the country again. She said he promised to help her get into acting.

"I fell for him," Jackson told The Sun. "Initially he was very charming and promised to help me get into films. But he became more and more abusive."

She claims Mundy first attacked her when they visited Germany together in late 2018.

"He hit me around the face, bit me on the hands, arm and back, kicked me and threw me out of the room," Jackson told The Sun.

The abuse continued to get worse, and Mundy was convicted of assault. He served a brief jail sentence in November 2019 and Jackson was granted a restraining order against him.

Mundy was homeless after he was released, and went back to jail after violating the restraining order. He is now sitting in HM Prison Liverpool, but Jackson fears what will happen once he is released.

"I fear he won't stop until I'm dead," she said.

Mundy appeared as a zombie "walker" in The Walking Dead's Season 2 finale and the Season 3 premiere, which both aired in 2012.

The Walking Dead is now in the middle of its 10th season and has already been renewed for an 11th season. Over the years, the show has seen major casting changes and big changes are coming for upcoming episodes.

"We're in a different time in the apocalypse," showrunner Angela Kang said last year, reports ComicBook.com. "They've kind of moved into a more forged/medieval style that the blacksmiths are making. In this world, our people have the ability to manufacture bullets, but is that really the best use of resources or time, given that, when you’re dealing with a lot of zombies for the most part, you want something that’s reusable, that you can have in hand that's hefty — quiet, too. Bullets are going to just draw more zombies. Our people have learned to fight in a different, more collaborative way."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Photo credit: Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC