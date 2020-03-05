'Crank Yankers' Gets Renewed by Comedy Central

Comedy Central has renewed Crank Yankers for an additional 20 episodes, the network announced Thursday. The renewal will bring the total number of seasons for the series to six. Crank Yankers initially ran on the network from 2003 until 2005, and was briefly brought to MTV in 2007. It remained off the air for 12 years before it returned to Comedy Central in 2019.

"The successful return of Crank Yankers in 2019 showed that the series is a timeless classic," Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises, said in a press release. "We can't wait to see what America’s favorite dirty-talking pranksters have in store for next season!"

Speaking on the renewal, Jimmy Kimmel, whose Kimmelot production company the series hails from, said that he is "thrilled that Crank Yankers has been welcomed back so warmly and look forward to getting back to this important work."

The series' renewal does not come as much of a surprise. According to Comedy Central, at the time of its premiere on Sept. 25, 2019, Crank Yankers was its best series launch in three years and Comedy Central’s best primetime launch in six years. The series reached just under 9 million total viewers after seven days of delayed viewing.

The current season of the series features a voice cast that includes some of “the biggest voices in comedy,” including Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rel Howery, Adam Carolla, Jeff Ross, Roy Wood Jr., David Alan Grier, Bobby Brown, Kathy Griffin, Will Forte, Nick Kroll, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, Bobby Moynihan, Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Abbi Jacobson, Derek Waters, Arturo Castro, Natasha Leggero, Demetri Martin, Paul Scheer, David Koechner, Iliza Shlesinger, Fortune Feimster, Punkie Johnson, Heidi Gardner, Jimmy O. Yang, Jim Florentine, Tony Barbieri, Tim & Eric, and Mikey Day.

Along with Kimmel, the series is executive produced by co-creators Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison. It is produced in association with ITV America. Jonathan Kimmel serves as showrunner.

New episodes of Crank Yankers return on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central following the Season 12 premiere of Tosh.0.