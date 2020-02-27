'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Speaks out on HBO Max Reunion: 'It's Going to Be Great'

One former Friends star is looking forward to the upcoming reunion. Courteney Cox, who played Monica Gellar throughout the show's 10-season run, spoke with SNL alum Kevin Nealon about it for his Hiking with Kevin web series. Even though the interview was done prior to last week's formal announcement, Cox couldn't be more excited about it.

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she said in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

The Cougar Town alum also confessed that she and her five co-stars recently had their own reunion -- which consisted of just a nice dinner together.

"The ideal for me -- and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever, I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years -- and we finally all got together and had dinner," she said. "And when we get together, which is never, it only happened...it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

In the upcoming reunion, Cox will be joined by Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer on the series' original soundstage n the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, CA. The special will be exclusive to HBO Max, an upcoming streaming service set to launch in May.

Along with the reunion, HBO Max will also be home to all 236 episodes of the show's original run, which might pull in a few subscribers based on how fans reacted to the beloved sitcom no longer being available on Netflix.

News of the unscripted special was announced last Friday, and in a statement HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said the show "taps into an era when friends -- and audiences -- gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

To celebrate news of the reunion, the six cast members all hyped it up with a vintage photo from the show's halcyon days, except LeBlanc, who posted a photo of the cast of MASH. Classic Joey.