'Criminal Minds' Heartbreaking Photo After Series Finale Has Fans Sobbing

Emotions Pour How can you not cry? This show is amazing and the cast is amazing I can’t believe it’s over! It’s just sad:( — Alina810 (@Alina99033551) February 20, 2020 "Check on us tomorrow [Criminal Minds] cause we are NOT okay," one fan wrote after the finale aired. "I’m going to have to marathon CM you know this, right?? I just can’t believe it’s over," another fan added, making a massive commitment right as the show ended.

Holding It Together I held it together until this! — Jennifer McCoy (@burnbrite4u) February 20, 2020 "Wow 15 years. Loved them all. Gonna miss you guy, and gals each week. I enjoyed the finale. Thank you all for a great run. Health, and happiness to all. Looking forward to getting into whatever new journeys you guys take us on in all your future shows. God Bless," one fan wrote, blessing the cast and crew. "I'm gonna miss this show, thank you for 15 years [Criminal Minds] there's still reruns but it's still not the same when it's Wednesdays," another said, letting the reality soak in.

Sad To See You Go I'm so sad!!! 💔💔💔 #CriminalMinds pic.twitter.com/qzjC4hAStw — SandyT (@sassygirlcanada) February 20, 2020 "That was the definite [reality] & you could see memories hanging in that shot...holding on [forever]!" another wrote, noting how powerful the final shot was. "'Heroes' was definitely the right song choice because these people have been my heroes just for one day of every week for the past 5 years," a second person added, praising the choice of music.

Still Something Missing This is how I feel right now and will feel for the next couple of days pic.twitter.com/FscPjX6guI — Ethan (@Jedireiss1) February 20, 2020 "This would have been perfect with Derek and Hotchner," one fan noted, questioning the decision to leave two major castmembers out of the finale apart from flashbacks. "Good finale but was really hoping to see old friends Morgan, Hotch, back for a last minute cameo," another agreed.

Behind The Scenes pic.twitter.com/TXq6UmiwGY — Latrice (@IamsoTricey) February 20, 2020 "Thanks to everyone! actors and team behind the scenes for having us on the edge of the sofa in each chapter and getting excited for their excellent work," one fan added, giving some praise to the behind the scenes crew. "Were the other party goers the crew of Criminal Minds? The people behind the scenes of the show? Thank you all for your dedication to not only entertain us, but invite us into your world," another added, agreeing that the other crew members deserved a little spotlight.