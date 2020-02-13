'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Cast Reunites 23 Years Later for Epic Reunion Event

The cast and crew of Sabrina the Teenage Witch got together for an epic reunion more than 23 years after the show premiered. Star Melissa Joan Hart, who played the eponymous Sabrina Spellman, rented out a coffee shop in Los Angeles over the weekend, while 100 people who worked on the series flew in to participate. As PEOPLE note, Hart captured the moment on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:38am PST

"Last night was a [woo-hoo] kinda night! 100 members of our cast and crew got together for a casual hang out and reminisced about all things 90s," Hart wrote in the caption. "Magic and filling the gaps in the last 17 years."

In another post from the reunion, Hart continued the sentiment.

"My life for 7 years was wrapped up in [these] people who hold a very special place in my heart. People remember high school years and college roommates forever in most cases and this was seven years so this is my other family!! So much [love] for these peeps."

Along with the star, cast alum including Nate Richert, Alimi Ballard, Jenna Leigh Green, Lindsay Sloane, Soleil Moon Frye and Tara Strong were among the guests.

Hart, who still sends the crew Christmas cards every year, revealed her plans for the coffee shop takeover/reunion to PEOPLE last week. "It was just a really nice, laid-back crew," she said. "Everybody was there to have fun, get the work done and go home to their families, and everyone was very respectful of each other."

Last month, Hart had another reunion with her former co-stars, albeit a much smaller one by comparison. She was joined by Nate Richert, who played Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey, along with Elisa Donovan, who played pal Morgan, and David Lascher, who played Josh, a love interest to both Sabrina and Morgan.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was based on the Archie Comics series of the same name and ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003, with the first four running on ABC and the final three on The CW. The comic was recently re-adapted by Netflix for a decidedly darker take with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which stars Mad Men alum, Kiernan Shipka, in the title role. The new series premiered just before Halloween in 2018, with the first half of Season 3 premiering last month.