'Mighty Ducks': Emilio Estevez in Talks to Return for Disney+ Series

News surfaced on Wednesday morning that a Mighty Ducks series was in the works with Lauren Graham taking the lead role. The reboot will be premiering on the popular streaming service, Disney+. Now it has been revealed that the original film's star could be joining the series as well. Deadline reports that Emilio Estevez has been in talks about reprising his role as Gordon Bombay.

According to the report, those talks are still ongoing, but Estevez could return to his role in time for production to begin. The show is set to start production in February in Vancouver. The premiere date is set for later this year on Disney+.

The Mighty Ducks was released in 1992 and focused on an upstart youth hockey team. Estevez's character, Bombay, was a lawyer-turned-coach for the peewee team after an arrest for drunk driving. Estevez also starred in the sequels, 1994's D2: The Mighty Ducks and 1996's D3: The Mighty Ducks.

The reboot is co-created by writer Steve Brill, and 'Til Death creators, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. Brill was the writer of the original film in 1992.

The reboot does not take place in 1992 and is instead set in present-day Minnesota. The Mighty Ducks are no longer the scrappy underdog team and have evolved into a true powerhouse.

Brady Noon plays a character named Evan, a 12-year-old hockey player who is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks. He and his mom, Alex (Graham) respond by attempting to build their own underdog team.

No details have been given about Estevez's potential return other than that he would be returning to the role of Coach Bombay. It was not revealed whether or not his character is still in charge of the Mighty Ducks 28 years after their victory against Bombay's former team and coach.

Aaron Schwartz, who played Dave Karp in the original film, would also be open to a potential return to his role. He revealed to TMZ in 2018 that he has been in contact with the team at Disney+ and that he would willingly don the hockey gear again.

"Honestly, if I have like a one-day role or if I have a huge role, I really don't care. I love that they're bringing it back," Schwartz said in Jan. 2018. "That was a classic for me, as well as other people."

With production beginning in February, there will likely be more details revealed in the coming days about Estevez's potential return, as well as other casting choices.

