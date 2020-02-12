The Mighty Ducks hockey team is returning 28 years after the titular film's release. Disney+ will be releasing a reboot later in 2020 that focuses on the modern-day version of the team. Now Lauren Graham has been revealed as one of the main characters.

The star of Gilmore Girls plays Alex, the mother of a 12-year-old hockey player that has been "unceremoniously cut" from the youth hockey powerhouse Mighty Ducks. In response to this decision, she and Evan (Brady Noon) set out to create their own band of misfits to "challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Graham is also known for her role on Parenthood. She is currently starring on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Noon is best known for his role in Good Boys, the Seth Rogan-produced R-rated comedy that was released in August 2019.

"Lauren Graham is playing the Gordon Bombay role in The Mighty Ducks reboot for Disney+ and I have NEVER loved something more," one Twitter user wrote in response to the news. Others reacted by explaining how their opinions changed after seeing see the casting choices.

These users weren't excited about the remake at first, but that changed upon learning that Graham was attached to the project. Although there were still some fans that wanted the 1992 film to be left alone. There were just tired of seeing remakes instead of fresh ideas.

Steve Brill, the writer of The Mighty Ducks and its two sequels, is back and will serve as co-creator and executive producer of the Disney+ series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa ('Til Death) are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. Graham will serve as a co-executive producer.

In addition to casting Graham and Noon as co-stars in the reboot, Mighty Ducks could also see the return of a familiar face. Deadline has reported that Emilio Estevez could return to his role as Gordon Bombay, the attorney who became the coach of the Mighty Ducks after a drunk driving arrest.

No definitive information has been provided about Estevez's return, but the talks are reportedly ongoing. Production on the series begins later in February in Vancouver. Mighty Ducks is scheduled to be released with a 10-episode season later in 2020 on Disney+.

(Photo Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)