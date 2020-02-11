'The Conners': 'Roseanne' Fans Are Still Sounding off About Roseanne Barr Ahead of Live Special

The Conners is airing its first ever live special tonight, but Roseanne fans are still sounding off on social media about Roseanne Barr, ahead of the big TV event. While the spinoff series has been gearing up for the live special, fans of Barr have been taking to social media to voice their ongoing discontent over her being fired and her show cancelled. "Watching The Conners is like watching a sad home movie without someone you love present. Missing @therealroseanne #bringherback #missher #Roseanne shame on you @ABCNetwork," one user commented.

Let’s be real. There’s no “Conners” without @therealroseanne This show sucks without her and you all know it 😂 BRING BACK ROSEANNE!! — AIR Q ☝🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ThanQDaddyTrump) February 11, 2020

"I'm surprised The Conners is still on. What's Roseanne without Roseanne? Could ABC be keeping it on air at a loss just to avoid having to admit they messed up?" another user wondered.

"But, of course, they are doing politics schiitt openly now.

The CONners. Roseanne pouncers. Users. Fakers. Takers. Screwed over #Roseanne," someone else said.

I would watch the Conners Live if Roseanne crashed the broadcast on ambien and everyone had to on the spot pretend her character faked her death — Kevin McCarthy (@kevmc21) February 10, 2020

Barr was let go from Roseanne — and the show subsequently cancelled — in 2018, after she tweeted a racist comment about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser for Barack Obama's presidential administration. She blamed the incident on Ambien.

Series actress Sarah Gilbert convinced ABC to give her and the producers a chance to salvage the show, which became The Conners, a spinoff of the iconic sitcom. In the premiere, Barr's character was revealed to have died of an opioid overdose,

Loved Roseanne but not her so much lol I do enjoy the Conners it’s better with out her. Jackie and Dan always were the true talent of the show — LILLYD ⛄️ (@LILLYD1976) February 10, 2020

Not everyone is upset about the situation, as one user hit back at critics by explaining that it's "one of the highest rated sitcoms on ABC with an average of 5 [million viewers]."

When asked "why," the user replied, "Because the show hasn’t changed, even after Roseanne departed. People still connect to the characters because they see themselves in the Conners. Just like they did in the 80s and 90s. Folks love to say nobody cares yet don’t know any facts about ratings."

The Conners Live airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.