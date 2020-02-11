'The Conners' Live Trailer Shares Sneak Peek Into Tuesday's Special Live Episode

ABC has just debuted a new trailer for The Conners Live, and the clip shares a sneak peek into Tuesday's special live episode that fans are really excited for. In the new trailer, a montage of the series stars prepping for the big show plays as a voice over reveals that "for the first ever, The Conners go live." Fans have been getting pumped for the new special, with one Twitter user exclaiming, "I can’t wait to watch #TheConnersLive tonight!"

This story is developing...