'Superstore' Renewed at NBC for Season 6

It's official — Superstore has been renewed for Season 6, as Variety reported on Feb. 11. The NBC series, which stars America Ferrera, is currently airing its fifth season. This will likely be fantastic news for fans of the comedy series, as the show has enjoyed a great deal of success ever since it became a part of NBC's comedy line-up when it premiered back in 2015.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Superstore’ continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, the co-presidents of NBC scripted programming, said about the renewal.

Back in January 2019, Ferrera, who stars in and executive produces Superstore, appeared at the TCA Press Tour spoke about what makes the NBC series so unique.

“I think one of the nicest things I've ever heard anyone say about our show is that it's the type of world they want to live in, a world where people can be so different from each other and believe such different things and treat each other with decency,” Ferrera said, per Cinemablend. “And I think that's something that we're not seeing a lot of in our society and it's something that you can find on our show. So, we make you laugh. But, as one person put it, it restores your faith in humanity.”

“We’ve been doing the same work and storytelling for four years, but it's been refined: the acting, the characters, the writing, the way we tackle issues," Ferrera continued to say about the show and its audience, according to the Daily Herald. "And people are coming to the show and finding the show at different times. And in this season, there's been a lot of proof of that not only in our viewership, which has grown both live and also digitally. I think 40 percent of our viewership is online and the way people watch TV is different now, that more people watch our show when all four seasons are available.”

In addition to Superstore's renewal, Variety reported that several other NBC series have also gotten picked up for another season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which recently made its Season 7 premiere in early February, was renewed for Season 8 in November. Additionally, in January, NBC pulled a bold move by renewing its series New Amsterdam for three seasons. That major pickup came about a year after the network renewed its big hit, This Is Us, for three additional seasons in May 2019.