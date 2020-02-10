Oscars 2020: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Star Julia Butters Packs Turkey Sandwich in Purse, and Social Media Is Here For It

Julia Butters first stole a scene from Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and now she's stealing our hearts on the 2020 Oscars red carpet. The 10-year-old actress revealed she packed a turkey sandwich into her purse, which retails for almost $2,500. Butters played Trudi Fraser, a child actress who helps get DiCaprio's Rick Dalton into character in Tarantino's latest movie.

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

"It’s a sandwich," Butters told PEOPLE Sunday. "It's the Oscars, there can't be any regrets. There’s no going back."

Butters also told The Los Angeles Times she took the sandwich because "I don't like some of the food here."

I am Julia Butters. Julia Butters is me. https://t.co/i3EBiBpncG — Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) February 9, 2020

The actress donned a pink dress by Christian Siriano and carried a matching pink crystal-covered Marzook purse. The bag retails for $2,495, points out Page Six.

Julia for the win with her Turkey sandwich! So wise! @Julia_Butters ✌💛 https://t.co/ZjQNL0MSol — Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) February 9, 2020

The hilarious move by Butters also had viewers laughing at home.

Julia Butters is so cute and loves it! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gHEUcOGlDk — まゆ菜 mayuna (@m_scamander) February 10, 2020

Aside from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butters also starred in the films 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and Term Life. She also had a recurring role on Amazon's Transparent and now stars as Anna-Kat Otto on ABC's American Housewife.

Tarantino's new film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Butters said Tarantino asked her to watch an episode of Lancer, since Trudi was based on a character from the show.

"I actually didn't watch Westerns before I made the movie, and I don't really watch them now," she said.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images