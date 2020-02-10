Oscars 2020: John Legend Tackles Troll Online Attacking 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho

Ever since winning a whopping six awards at The Oscars last night, including Best Picture, reactions to Parasite have sprung up from every corner of the internet. Some have been pleasantly surprised that the dark comedy from director Bong Joon-Ho managed to thoroughly dominate the ceremony. Others, however, have been less welcoming of The Academy's decision.

That includes Blaze TV host Jon Miller, who took to Twitter to voice his complaints last night after the South Korean production took home Best Original Screenplay. Miller seemed genuinely agitated that Parasite won over both Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and 1917, as well as the fact that Joon-Ho used a translator for his acceptance speech, which he accused of heralding "the destruction of America."

Though Parasite has legions of defenders, fellow Oscar-winner John Legend had a direct response for Miller's particular criticism.

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

The Best Original Screenplay award was shared between Joon-Ho and his co-writer, Han Jin-Won. The two had previously worked together on the Netflix feature, Okja.

Along with Best Picture and Best Screenplay, Parasite also took home Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing. While Joon-Ho was called to the stage several times, it was during his award for Best Director that he paid special tribute to the other four filmmakers he was competing against.

"When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'The most personal is the most creative,'" Joon-Ho said. "That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win."

"When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list," he continued. "He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you. And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you."

He capped off the speech with "Thank you. I will drink until [the] next morning, thank you."

The real highlight, of course, was the mobs of A-listers in attendance demanded that the house lights be turned back on so the film's cast and crew could continue celebrating their historic win from the stage.