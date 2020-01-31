'The Good Place' Finale Leaves Fans Feeling Emotional, Satisfied With the Series' Ending

Fans are emotional following The Good Place series finale Thursday night. Titled "Whenever You're Ready," the final episode of the beloved NBC series is being dubbed a "perfect ending" that has left many longtime viewers in "the bad place" now that it is officially over. As the credits rolled for a final time, many viewers flocked to social media to react.

Sooo. @nbcthegoodplace WRECKED me. So sad it's over, but what a wonderful way to go out. Pardon me while I sit over here and sob for a little while... [Insert quote about the wave returning to the ocean]#TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/eS0mulJDKl — Erika (@UVAHooGirl) January 31, 2020

"Man his episode of [The Good Place] is so meta," wrote one fan. "Just like Eleanor doesn’t want anyone to exit The Good Place, we humans don’t want the show to end. in the end the lesson is we may want an unlimited amount of a good thing but that’s not possible."

"Thank you to the writers, cast, and everyone involved with [The Good Place] for giving us something I never thought possible: a half-hour sitcom that managed more compelling plot twists -- and *a lot* more heart -- than anything else on TV," tweeted someone else. "I'll forking miss you."

"[The Good Place] finale is a master class in TV," added another viewer. "The perfect ending to every story. The perfect mix of laughter and tears. The perfect commentary on life. People are going to be rewatching, quoting and learning from this show forever. It knew exactly how and when to say goodbye."

"[The Good Place] is truly one of the greatest shows in the history of the television," wrote one. "I am gutted to see it end, but it went out on *sob* a wave of absolute perfection. Ugly-cried during the entirety of the finale. Totally heartbreaking."

The end of #TheGoodPlace was actually really beautiful and feels complete for each of the characters. pic.twitter.com/TqVvrypb4m — JRae (@themerriberri) January 31, 2020

Although The Good Place never attracted huge numbers for NBC, it was widely praised by fans and critics alike, earning 2019 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. In June, creator Michael Schur announced that the series, which has spawned dozens of memes, would be concluding with its fourth season.

"After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show," Schur explained. "Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan."

The Good Place stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D'Arcy Carden.