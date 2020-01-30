'The Young and the Restless' Renewed for Four Seasons in Blockbuster CBS Deal

After rival NBC renewed Days of Our Lives for one season, CBS decided to one-up them by renewing its own long-running soap opera for a whopping four more years. The Young and the Restless is now guaranteed to run through at least the 2023-2024 season. The Bold and the Beautiful is also reportedly poised to get a multi-year renewal.

On Thursday, CBS announced it reached a deal with Sony Pictures Television to keep The Young and the Restless on air for another three seasons. It means fans will get to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary with new episodes.

"Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "But The Young and the Restless has been daytime's top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It's a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television."

"We are thrilled to continue the legacy of The Young and the Restless at CBS, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond," Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television, added. "The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines featuring these beloved characters."

The Young and the Restless was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, and debuted on CBS in 1973. It is the most-watched among daytime TV dramas, averaging 4.11 million viewers.

This past year was a big one for the show, as many stars celebrated major anniversaries. Melody Thomas Scott has played Nikki Newman for 40 years now, while Peter Bergman has played Jack Abbott for 30. Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case recently marked 25 years on the series, and Bryton James marked 15 years. Eric Braeden marks his 40th anniversary next month.

Although CBS' statement did not mention the future of The Bold and the Beautiful, an insider told TV Line there are talks to renew the show for the next three years.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are the only daytime soap operas left on CBS. ABC's last remaining soap is General Hospital, while NBC is home to Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives was officially renewed for Season 56 on Wednesday.

"From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers," NBC's EVP of Current Programming, Bruce Evans, said in a statement. "We're incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations."

The Young and the Restless airs at 12:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. PT.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS