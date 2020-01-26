Marsha Kramer Dead: 'Modern Family' Fans Mourn Actress' Death at Age 74

Modern Family fans are currently torn up about the news of Marsha Kramer's passing. Deadline previously reported that the actor, who portrayed Ed O'Neill's assistant Margaret, had died at the age of 74. In response to the news, many of those fans have flocked to Twitter to share their condolences and kind regards for Kramer.

"So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74," Modern Family director Jeff Greenberg wrote on Twitter on Friday, Jan. 24. "She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan."

Naturally, Greenberg's post prompted many others to share their own stories about Kramer and to discuss how dearly she'll be missed.

"She was a delight on the screen. I’m so sorry for your loss," one Twitter user wrote. "I’m sure she appreciated your friendship and I hope your memories will bring you consolation in time."

"I have so many friends in our LA theatre community who knew her personally and all have wonderful stories to share about her," another user wrote. "What a loss to us all."

"I just saw her on the latest Modern Family episode and remarked afterward that it was her funniest performance yet," a Modern Family viewer commented. "So sad the she has gone. RIP. Condolences to her friends and family."

Those who worked with Kramer over the years also shared some kind words about her.

"Oh my goodness! No! This is such sad news!" Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote.

"RIP to our beloved sister Wendy," Alex Winter, who appeared alongside Kramer in the 1975 Broadway production of Peter Pan. "I was so happy to reconnect with her all grown up. She is missed."

"No! This is so sad!" Jason Winer, another Modern Family director, wrote. "She was so funny and vibrant in the episode we just shot with her in December!"

"It was her best one ever," Greenberg responded.

Clearly, based on these comments, Kramer will be dearly missed by so many.

In addition to appearing on Modern Family, Kramer also appeared on Frasier, NCIS, Days of Our Lives, and Malcolm in the Middle, per Deadline. She also made a name for herself on the stage as she originated the role of Wendy in the 1975 production of Peter Pan alongside Sandy Duncan, who played the titular role.