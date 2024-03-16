Cookie Recall Issued

Wesco blamed "new software" for the error, which could cause "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions."

The FDA has shared a concerning a cookie recall after a company packaging error put consumers at risk. Wesco, Inc. has recalled several batches of Wesco Mint No Bake Cookie Bites. Per the company's statements, 750 units could contain peanuts despite packaging not indicating the ingredient's presence. Wesco blamed "the manufacturing facility's new software system" as the cause of the troubling error.

"It (Wesco Mint No Bake Cookie Bites) may contain undeclared peanut," the recall release states. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

The cookies, shown below, were sold in clear 9 oz plastic cups throughout lower Michigan in the U.S. Consumers can identify the batches by "Sell Thru" dates of March 15-18. (The dates are stylized as 03/15/2024, 03/16/2024, 03/17/2024, and 03/18/2024.)

(Photo: FDA)

Customers can get a refund at their respective point of purchase. They can also directly contact the Muskegon, Michagan-based Wesco, Inc. via email at recall@wescoinc.com or via phone at 231-719-4385.

Thankfully, no consumers have reported illness as of press time. Customers are warned to watch for signs of an allergic reaction, such as "hives, flushed skin or rash, tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth, swelling of the face, tongue, or lips, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal cramps, coughing or wheezing, swelling of the throat and vocal cords, difficulty breathing, and loss of consciousness."