TikTok Star Goes Missing After Posting Video of Bigfoot-Like 'Giant' on Mountain

A TikTok favorite created some concern after posting a video showing what they claimed to be a "giant" on a snowy mountaintop. According to The Daily Dot, the video and coinciding rumors paint a chilling tale that wants to overshadow the very real passing of Andrew Dawson on July 1 at 34 years old.

According to the outlet, the initial giant video and the follow-ups claiming the "CIA" were harassing him and everything was actually fakes or mistaken identity in terms of a giant on the mountaintop. While Dawson had been wishy-washy while he was alive, he seemed to confirm the fakery to a podcast dedicated to cryptids. "All fake everything fake it's fake," Dawson said in a direct message. "I can't say anything about it...It didn't happen"

No cause of death was released and only a limited obituary was found with a search, but his Facebook page clearly shows him with his family and kids in photos with a disclaimer at the top of the page noting he had passed away. While it is a peculiar set of circumstances with a lot of the details fudged, it is safe to say that there was no giant and Dawson's tragic death is unrelated.

The original clip purports a giant is standing on Whistler's Peak in Alberta, Canada. If you take a look at photos of Whistler's Peak, you can see a station sitting near the top. There is also a large stone figure called the Whistler Mountain Inukshuk, a symbol erected in 2010 to mark that year's Winter Olympics.

"The stacked stones, resembling a human form, stand on a rock precipice, overlooking all of the Whistler valley, Black Tusk peak, and the Whistler summit," Blackcomb Peaks Accommodations writes on their information page. "When it is seen for the first time, it's a special moment. This powerful-looking form is often seen poking out of clouds or fog, bathed in sunlight, or covered in snow. You can't help but think that it's watching over Whistler Blackcomb, and people often wonder what structure represents."

The stone is also an unofficial symbol for Canada, while also standing as a vision of hope and friendship nationwide. This also supports one of Dawson's friends who said the video actually showed a "giant cross" on the peak. "God just goes to show what blows up," the friend wrote in the comments.

So there is no giant, no bigfoot, no sasquatch, and no entrance to the black lodge to be found on Whistler's Peak. The Daily Dot does note that Ground Report spoke with Dawson's widow and she confirmed his death had nothing to do with the videos and he had struggled with depression. In the end, Dawson leaves behind a lovely family and quite a messy story. Rest in peace.