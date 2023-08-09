Target Customers Can Now Add Starbucks Drink to Drive-Up Orders

Target just made it easier to get your shopping done fast without missing any of the perks inside the store. The retail giant has long partnered with Starbucks to put cafes inside of its stores, but those who order online and pick up their merchandise outside weren't tempted with a fresh drink on the go. Now, you can add a Starbucks order to a Target order for one-stop shopping without the shopping.

Target has leaned into curbside pick-up in a big way, adopting it as a permanent option at most stores around the country. On Wednesday, the company announced that it has been testing a new feature to add Starbucks onto curbside pick-up orders all summer, and it is now getting a broader release. There are now 24 states where you can use this feature so that when Target employees bring your merchandise out to your car in a designated spot, they'll bring your Starbucks order along as well.

In the long run, Starbucks intends to add this feature to ever store with a Starbucks in it – over 1,700 stores around the U.S. They hope to roll this out by October – just in time for Pumpkin Spice Latte season. Target executive Mark Schindele noted in the press release that this idea started with the customers, "who've told us overwhelmingly that drive up with Starbucks would bring even more joy to every Target run."

For some, this feature may be more of a temptation if they've never thought about it before. Once the feature is live, users will reportedly receive a prompt in the Target app asking if they want to add Starbucks to their order. This won't add any extra cost to the order besides the cost of the food and drinks themselves.

The combination of Starbucks and Target have helped the make the "Target run" a memetic concept online, and have likely helped the retailer thrive as the industry in general is suffering. Starbucks is available with Drive-up orders at select Target stores now and will be rolling out at more locations in the months to come. You can find a list of the places where the feature is in place now on Target's website, or simply use the app to make an order at your local store to see if Starbucks is available there now.