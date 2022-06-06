Store-Bought Pizza, Calzone Among Latest Recall Alerts

✖

The U.K. brand White Rabbit Pizza recalled ready-made pizza and calzone products on May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas were all marketed as vegan, but in reality, they included milk as an ingredient. The pizza products could be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. Those who follow vegan diets also avoid dairy products.

The recall covers White Rabbit Smokin Vegan Gluten-Free Pizza (353g); White Rabbit Vegan Gardener Gluten Free Pizza (340g); White Rabbit Chick'n Arrabbiata Pizza (370g); and White rabbit Chick'n & Pesto Calzone (290g). The Use-By dates on the affected products are between May 30 and June 4.

All batch codes for the four products are part of the recall. Consumers who bought the recall should contact allergy support organizations, which will also inform their members about the issue. White Rabbit and the FSA released a notice that retailers can use to inform their customers. The notice, available here, tells consumers not to eat the product if they have milk allergies or follow a vegan diet. The packages can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Vegan products have been recalled around the world for accidentally including milk. In April, the Australian company Coles Supermarkets recalled its Coles Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk since it included real milk. Although vegetarians can drink milk, vegans do not, notes The Spruce Eats. Those following a vegan diet usually use dairy alternatives, since milk derives from cows and a vegan diet avoids meat and drinks derived from animals.

Earlier this month, TJX Companies recalled vegan chocolates sold at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods stores because they contained milk. The recall included Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles, Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate, and Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles. The products were all labeled "Dairy-Free," but an investigation discovered a manufacturing error.

An undeclared milk ingredient can also be dangerous to those with an allergy or sensitivity to milk. A milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children, according to the Mayo Clinic. A reaction is caused simply by consuming milk. Symptoms include hives, wheezing, itching around the lips, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, coughing, and vomiting. Other symptoms, including abdominal cramps, runny nose, and diarrhea that may include blood, may take longer to develop. In some cases, milk can cause anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical help.