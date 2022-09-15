Starbucks Drink Recalled Due to Risk of Metal Fragments Contamination

A Starbucks drink sold in grocery stores across the country was recalled by PepsiCo last week because the canned drink may contain metal fragments. The recall covers 221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, according to a notice the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published on Sept. 8. There have been several other recent foods and drink recalls involving possible contamination by foreign material.

The recall began on Aug. 15, but the FDA did not make it public until Sept. 8. There is also no full press release on the issue, but the enforcement report is live. The cold drinks are now being pulled from shelves. They were sent to retailers in Arkansas, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The 15 oz. cans are packed in 12 bottles per case. A PepsiCo spokesperson told USA Today the products have a best buy date of March 20, 2023. Anyone concerned they may have an illness or injury caused by the issue should call a health care provider. Consumers with questions can also call PepsiCo Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.

There have been many other metal-related recalls in recent months. On Aug. 24, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. voluntarily recalled 44-oz. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they could contain metal. The recall only covers products distributed to Target stores nationwide. They have the best by date of Feb. 21, 2023, jug lot number Y052722, time stamps from 15:00 to 23:00, and UPC 085239817698. The cookies are packaged in clear plastic jugs shaped like a bear.

Mars Wrigley also issued a large recall in May. Varieties of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Saver Gimmues were recalled because a very thin metal strand could be embedded in the candies or loose in the bags. The candy giant received multiple reports from consumers about the issue, but there were no reported illnesses when the recall was issued. The products were made by a third party and sent to retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. A full list of products covered under this recall is still available on the FDA website.

The recalled PepsiCo drink is not sold in Starbucks restaurants, but the chain was recently forced to pull menu items from its shelves, reports Today. The chicken, maple butter, and egg sandwich were pulled from store shelves because it did not meet Starbucks' quality standards. There were rumors that the sandwich made people feel sick, but Starbucks denied this was true. "The quality issue that was identified by Starbucks would not lead to foodborne illness and any reports linking the stop sale to illness are inaccurate," the company said in July.