Here’s How To Reduce Your Risk Of Prostate Cancer

For men looking to reduce their risk of prostate cancer, studies have shown that there is one lifestyle change that will dramatically decrease the chances. A 2016 study published in the European Urology journal shows that men who ejaculate often are less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. A study was conducted on 32,000 men beginning in 1992. The participants were in their 20's at the start of the experiment. The project ended in 2010. During those 18 years, nearly 4,000 of the men were diagnosed with prostate cancer. Here is the full breakdown of cases, provided by Salon: 192 cases of prostate cancer occurred among men who ejaculated just three times a month

1,041 cases occurred among men who ejaculated 4 to 7 times a month

1,509 cases occurred among men who ejaculated 8 to 12 times a month

807 cases occurred among men who ejaculated 12 to 20 times a month

290 cases occurred among men who ejaculated at least 21 times a month In other terms, the participants who reported ejaculating at least 21 times per month during their 20s were 19 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer than those who reported ejaculating seven times per month or less. Check out the other interesting facts about the connection between frequent ejaculation and prostate cancer below.

Frequent Ejaculation Throughout Adulthood Reduces Cancer Risk In case you're already past your 20's, and worried that you may not have hit the numbers that you should have in your younger days, there is still good news. The lead author of the study, Jennifer Rider, explained that experiment revealed that frequent ejaculation is important throughout a man's adulthood. "While our findings should be confirmed in studies that evaluate the potential biological mechanisms underlying the observed associations, the results of our study suggest that ejaculation and safe sexual activity throughout adulthood could be a beneficial strategy for reducing the risk of prostate cancer," Rider said in a press release. So not only does more frequent ejaculation in a man's 20's make a drastic impact, but also, the study found that the cancer risk for men in their 40's who ejaculate more often are still 22 percent less likely to have prostate cancer. Unfortunately, there is no magic number of times a man should ejaculate per month to reduce risk. However, the study clearly indicates that doing so more often will lower the chances of having prostate cancer. prevnext