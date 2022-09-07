More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product

A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

The products affected by the recall were made on June 30, 2022, and sold in 28-oz. vacuum sealed packages with "Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage" printed on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. The packages have a sell-by date of 10-28-22. They also include the establishment number "P 9185" in the USDA mark of inspection. Click here to see the label for the recalled product.

Sunset Farm Foods reported the issue to FSIS after it received consumer complaints about a thin blue plastic material being found in their sausages. There are no confirmed reports of reactions or injuries connected to the issue. Anyone concerned about a possible reaction should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who have this product should throw them out and not consume them. They should be returned to their place of purchase. FSIS also reminded consumers to check their refrigerators or freezers.

There are often recalls of food products because of foreign materials somehow making it into the packaging. In July, Minn Dak Growers Ltd. of Grand Forks, North Dakota recalled over 40,000 pounds of Fancy Buckwheat Flour because plastic was found in the product, Food Safety News reports. The recall covers products with lot numbers 010622 and 011022, and expiration dates 01-10-24 and 01-06-24.

In May, Lantic Inc. recalled Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar sold in Canada because packages possibly contained pieces of plastic. The recall covered 2kg size packages with the UPC 0 63111 12144 6 and code "1022031." The recalled sugar was distributed in Alberta and British Columbia. Consumers should not eat the product. The sugar was not sold in the U.S.

In March, Wegmans recalled its store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because the product might contain plastic pieces. The product was sold in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Wegmans said the Wegmans FYFGA Roasted Garlic Hummus 32-oz. packages could contain "small blue pieces" of plastic. The product has the UPC number 0-77890-26225-2. The products had an expiration date of March 26, 2022.