Robert Trump, Brother of President Donald Trump, Dead at 72

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, died Saturday evening at a New York hospital, the White House confirmed. Trump was 72. He was admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan in June for an undisclosed serious condition, CNN reports.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," the president said in a statement released by the White House. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

The details of Trump's illness were not released. A source told CNN he was sick for several months. President Trump also declined to disclose the details of his brother's illness when he spoke to reporters on Friday. The president visited the Manhattan hospital on Friday before heading to New Jersey this weekend.

"I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he's in the hospital right now," President Trump told the media Friday. "Hopefully he'll be alright, but he's -- he's pretty -- he's having a hard time." The president later said his brother was "having a tough time."

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.