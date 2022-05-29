Peaches Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

✖

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company, and can be identified in a few different ways.

The recall applies to Yellow Flesh Peaches sold in bulk by Brookshire Grocery Company between April 15 and May 17, 2022. They were sold at Brookshire's retail stores, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire's stores. These peaches were imported from Chile, so their PLU stickers may say "CHILE" and "TREE RIPE YELLOW PEACH" on them, along with the code "4044." The FDA notes that, by now, these peaches are likely not around in their fresh form, so this recall is intended to reach consumers who may have frozen them or otherwise preserved them somehow.

Consumers are asked to dispose of these peaches immediately and anything they may have made with the peaches – jams, jellies, pies, pastries and so on. Anyone with questions can reach Brookshire Grocery Company by phone at 1-888-937-3776.

So far, Brookshire has not received any reports of illnesses associated with this recall. The recall was initiated after the Texas Department of State Health Services tested for Listeria at a Brookshire distribution center. By the time the results came back, much of the product had already been shipped to retailers. Brookshire contacted retailers directly to dispose of the peaches and the company disposed of the remaining stock in distribution centers itself.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause infections in consumers. For most people, it leads to a mild illness, with symptoms including a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, for children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems, the infection can be serious and sometimes fatal. Additionally, Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the CDC, Listeriosis is commonly detected through a bacterial culture, so if you suspect you have been infected be sure to inform your doctor. In most patients, the infection passes with time and rest, and in severe cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotics. Other than that, patients are advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.

Listeria is a common cause for FDA recalls, especially in fresh, perishable products. To stay up to date on FDA recalls you can follow one of the agency's social media pages, including this Twitter account dedicated specifically to recalls.