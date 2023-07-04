Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2023 Canceled Day of Competition

The annual hot dog eating contest on Coney Island was canceled midway this year due to thunderstorms, but the women's division had time to declare a winner. Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is held on the Fourth of July every year, but this year the NYPD canceled the event in the early afternoon because of the threat of lightining. Defending champion Miki Sudo won the women's division, but national icon Joey Chestnut will not get the chance in 2023.

Sudo wowed the crowd by taking down 39 and a half hot dogs to claim the women's title, according to a report by ABC 7 NY. The contest even had a bit of drama when Sudo's total was miscounted at 37 hot dogs. Judges had to review the footage, finding that Sudo had eaten so fast that some of the hot dogs had not been counted. At around 12 p.m., the lighting became a serious threat to the gathering and the NYPD decided to shut it down before the men's division could compete, making Sudo the biggest winner of the day.

Programming Update: The 2023 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Men’s Competition is currently delayed due to inclement weather



🌭 Coverage continues on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/07UhDYDp8o — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 4, 2023

Sudo is 37 years old and comes from Port Richey, Florida. This is her ninth Nathan's title, making her the most successful female competitor on the contest's history. She also has the world record for eating six hot dogs in one minute. She joked that 39 is not even a high number for her, though the runner up, Mayoi Ebihara, ate 33 and a half hot dogs, while the third place winner Michelle Lesco ate just 24.

Shutting down this competition is no small task – about 35,000 fans were expected on Coney Island on Tuesday, in spite of the inclement weather. The contest was also broadcast on ESPN, where the delays were reported early to much disappointment. Many commenters joked that a little rain shouldn't slow down this tradition.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has been officially held and recorded every Independence Day since 1972 at the original Nathan's location on Coney Island. However, there are urban legends that the contest has been going on in some capacity since 1916 – or perhaps earlier. The competition was moved to a private location in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is not the first time it has been a victim of circumstance. Hopefully fans will get a better show in July of 2024.