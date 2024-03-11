Multiple Cinnamon Recalls Warn of Lead Contamination

Federal health officials are urging consumers to stop using several brands of ground cinnamon. In a March 6 alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged suppliers to recall the products voluntarily after it was determined some brands of cinnamon sold by stores, including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, were contaminated with high levels of lead.

The alert identified six brands of cinnamon: La Fiesta brand sold by La Superior and SuperMercados; Marcum brand sold by Save A Lot stores; MK brands sold by SF Supermarket; Swad brand sold by Patel Brothers; El Chilar brand sold by La Joya Morelense; and Supreme Tradition brand sold by Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. The agency explained that "through product testing, the FDA has determined that the ground cinnamon products listed in the table below contain elevated levels of lead and that prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe." The FDA added that it "has recommended that the firms voluntarily recall these products."

Since issuing the alert, numerous recalls have been issued. On March 6, La Fiesta recalled La Fiesta Brand Cinnamon Ground .87oz with UPC#032327000449. The recalled cinnamon was distributed in California, Arizona, Washington, and Texas through distributors to retail stores from April 20, 2023 through May 3, 2023. That same day, El Chilar Rodriguez LLC recalled 127 cases of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon "Canela Molida" (1.25 oz bag), which were distributed to brick-and-mortar retail stores within the state of Maryland. Meanwhile, Raja Foods LLC recalled its 3.5-ounce package of "SWAD CINNAMON POWDER" and Colonna Brothers recalled its 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon and 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon. However, the FDA said that it "has been unable to reach MTCI to share our findings and request that the company initiate a recall."

Amid the FDA's finding of lead-tainted cinnamon, health officials have urged consumers to stop using the impacted products and dispose of them. The FDA also urged consumers to check their homes, as the products have long shelf lives.

Unrelated to the FDA's alert about lead, Stonewall Kitchen on March 7 recalled a limited amount of their Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix due to concerns about an undeclared allergen. The company received a consumer report of a reaction, with a subsequent investigation finding that product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not declare the ingredient. The recall affects those products with Enjoy By Date 03-09-2025 and 03-10-2025, UPC 711381313329, and item number 553429.