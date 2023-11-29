McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Holiday Menu Item

The holiday season is in full swing, and McDonald's is spreading the holiday cheer by bringing back its most popular seasonal dessert, the Holiday Pie. The festive treat, an annual offering that fans long for, made its way back to select McDonald's locations earlier this month.

"Well McDonald's fans, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with the sweet return of McDonald's Holiday Pie," the chain confirmed back on Nov. 15. Unfortunately, it's not all good news, as McDonald's added that only "fans in select markets can get this seasonal fan-favorite treat," meaning that not ever McDonald's restaurant is carrying the pie this holiday season. As with all seasonal treats, "the Holiday Pie will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations, while supplies last."

Holiday Pies boast "creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles," according to its official description on the McDonald's website. The beloved treat was first introduced back in 1999 when they were served inside promotional packaging advertising the release of Toy Story 2, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Although the pies were mostly absent from the seasonal menu for the following decade, they returned for limited runs around November or December in select regions. With their limited availability and delicious flavors, the Holiday Pie has garnered something akin to a cult following, with fans celebrating the return on social media every year.

On X (formerly Twitter), one person said "holiday pies being back at mcdonald's is the best thing to happen to me all month." Somebody else quipped that "a McDonald's holiday pie would heal me." Another fan of the treat wrote, "gonna gain 10 more pounds this winter thanks to those McDonald's holiday pies." On an Instagram post sharing news of the pies' return, one person commented, "Hell yes! My mom and I used to get these and then go look at Christmas lights when I was a kid. This is my second Christmas without my mom but my daughters and I still love the tradition."

Holiday Pies can be found at participating McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time during the 2023 holiday season. McDonald's hasn't yet revealed exactly where the treat is available for purchase, meaning customers should check with their local restaurants to confirm whether it's available.