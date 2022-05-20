Longtime NBC News Correspondent Announces Departure

✖

NBC is losing longtime correspondent Pete Williams. Williams is known for his reporting on the Supreme Court and the Justice Department. He's been with the company since 1993 and plans to retire in July, per Deadline. It's unclear who will replace him or if he plans to continue to do any freelance work of any kind, or transition into a new role, while retired. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim made the announcement in a message to staffers in an email, praising Williams' work. His career has been one of much success, winning three national news Emmy awards.

Part of his note reads that "for generations of NBC News reporters, working alongside Pete has been a daily masterclass in journalism. But perhaps more importantly, it has been a masterclass in what it means to be a good colleague." Oppenheim also gave kudos to Williams' character, noting his "decency, kindness, and generosity," which he says is unmatched.

Prior to his work with NBC News, Williams worked as press secretary for then Rep. Dick Cheney (R-WY). He later served as spokesman at the Pentagon during the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

Williams' departure will come after the high court releases its opinion in a landmark abortion case, Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health. The announcement of his departure also comes amid controversy following a published a leak first draft of the opinion that showed the court was poised to overturn Roe V. Wade, which will change abortion laws in much of the country if it goes through.

Oppenheim congratulated Williams "on an extraordinary career and on this much-deserved next chapter – a chapter I hope is filled with more jazz, drums, theater, and many trips to London and home to Wyoming with David."

Outside of government reporting, Williams has been at the frontlines of major moments in American history. Some of the events covered include the 9/11 terror attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. Some of his coverage of momentous legal developments include the court's decision upholding the Affordable Care Act in 2012 under the Barack Obama administration.