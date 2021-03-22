Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at Center of Backlash for COVID Vaccination Offer

Beloved donut chain Krispy Kreme has found itself wading into controversy after announcing its latest free donut giveaway. In an effort to encourage more people to roll up their sleeve, Krispy Kreme on Monday announced it will be giving away free doughnuts to those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine, though the offer quickly stirred controversy on social media.

Krispy Kreme first announced the offer on Twitter, sharing with donut lovers that they would "like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine." The chain announced that beginning Monday, those who show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which people receive after getting their vaccine, will score a free Original Glazed doughnut. The deal is set to run through 2021, and rather than being a one-time deal, the offer allows those who have been vaccinated to go back each day for a free doughnut.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

While the offer was applauded by many hoping to see more people get their vaccine, many more took issue with it. Many pointed out that obesity increases the risk of severe illness and death, and Krispy Kreme offering up free doughnuts was a bit contradictory. Others took issue over the fact that people are expected to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, some even dubbing the offer a violation of HIPAA. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.