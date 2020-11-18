'It's a Wonderful Life': Will the Christmas Classic Air on TV This Year?

✖

While A Charlie Brown Christmas will not be airing on cable television, It's a Wonderful Life will. NBC just released their holiday lineup and the classic festive film will be included on that. According to 9News, It's a Wonderful Life, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Minions Holiday Special and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical will all be airing on the peacock network. On Christmas Eve is when the the 1946 film will air on Thursday, Dec. 24.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas will run the next day on Christmas, while the musical will air on both the 9th and again on the 21st. A few days after the special holiday on the 27th, the Minions are back at it with their holiday film. As for the parades, NBC will also be hosting The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, along with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and NBC's New Years Eve Special.

This year was the first year that the Charlie Brown films won't air on cable television. This news did not go over well with longtime fans patiently waiting for their favorite tradition. While A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas won't run on any network, Apple TV+ is stepping up and providing free streaming for people who are not members so that they can watch the films.

Apple TV+ secured a lucrative deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to become the new home for Snoopy, Charlie Brown and their friends. This started with a new original series called Snoopy in Space, released last year, but how now extended to previous content. Another new series, The Snoopy Show, is expected next year. This was a major acquisition for Apple TV+ as it tries to compete with other streaming services that have stronger associations with recognizable intellectual properties.

So far, the company has competed with other platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+ with their price of $4.99 per month. Now that they've gained Snoopy and Charlie Brown classics, they have put up some real competition for the other outlets to compete with. However, the switch has not gone over well with viewers. Several took to social media to air their thoughts on the unexpected change saying that it's always been a tradition to watch it on cable network, and having to go to a streaming platform isn't favored.