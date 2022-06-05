Ice Cream Bars Recalled

✖

Two brands of ice cream bars have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared dairy allergens and sulfites. The alert was issued in Canada but warns that the products may have been distributed in other territories. The recall applies to Rico 'n Lalo bars and Mini Lalo bars.

The Canadian government is warning consumers about allergens in the increasingly popular Rico 'n Lalo bars, which are not all as dairy-free as they appear. According to the public service announcement, the Coconut Chocolate Frozen bars were found to have sulfites that were not listed on the label, while the Mini Lalo Variety Pack Frozen Bars – Raspberry, Mango, Coconut Chocolate contained milk and sulfites not listed either. Both products have been recalled and can either be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

This recall applies to two products specifically. First, the Rico 'n Lalo Coconut Chocolate Frozen Bars come in packs of 4, with each bar in an 80 mL serving size. The UPC is 8 98612 00019 4, and the recall applies to all packages sold through June 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the Mini Lalo bars come in packages of 6, with each bar being 35 mL. The UPC is 8 98612 00040 8, and again this applies to all bars sold up through June 1.

These bars were distributed by Eclectic Food Services Inc. They were sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon, but distributors may have sold them in other provinces and territories as well. Retailers have been asked to take them off the shelves, but consumers are asked to exercise caution as well – particularly consumers with severe dairy allergies or lactose intolerance.

Humans can have a wide range of adverse reactions to dairy, with some specific to milk or other particular products. According to a report by WebMD, one facet of the issue that often gets confused is the distinction between lactose intolerance and a dairy allergy. The former is a digestive issue while the latter is an immune system issue. In both cases, the severity can range greatly.

Of the two, dairy allergies are much more dangerous. An allergic reaction to dairy can lead to respiratory issues, rashes and extreme gastrointestinal distress. Consumers who believe they may have triggered such a reaction are urged to seek medical attention immediately, and to talk to their doctor about whether an emergency epinephrine injector might be right for their lifestyle.